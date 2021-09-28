Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

‘Person of interest’ in Fla. college student’s disappearance found dead

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:24 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Authorities have found the body of a maintenance worker who was considered a person of interest in the case of a Florida college student who has been missing since Friday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Armando Manuel Caballero was found dead from an apparent suicide in his Seminole County apartment on Monday.

Detectives are still searching for 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano.

Detectives are still searching for 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano, who has...
Detectives are still searching for 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano, who has been missing since Friday.(Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office, WESH via CNN)

Authorities say Marcano worked and lived at the same Orlando apartment complex where Caballero was employed. Investigators say Caballero had expressed an interest in Marcano, but she had repeatedly rebuffed him.

Authorities say the maintenance worker used a master key to get into Marcano’s apartment on the afternoon she disappeared.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10 more COVID deaths reported, 372 new infections across Hawaii
HNN File Image
COVID deaths mount in Hawaii as daily cases, hospitalizations trend downward
The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test...
Hawaii reports 255 new COVID cases; vaccination rate reaches 67.7%
HNN File Image
Police identify 29-year-old motorcyclist killed in Hawaii Island crash
COVID vaccine Hawaii
With Pfizer boosters now available, some line up to get an extra dose of protection

Latest News

Monday forecast
Forecast: Steady trade winds to persist through Friday
A man who investigators believe entered the Florida college student's apartment the day she...
Search for missing 19-year-old continues after 'person of interest' found dead
They will all be donated to organizations serving families in our community.
Dozens of families and students donate Halloween costumes at Mid-Pacific Institute
KG54 resting on a beach alongside another monk seal.
Researchers say this monk seal just pulled off an amazing Pacific journey