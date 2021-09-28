Maui sees its 12th traffic fatality, double the number at the same time last year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police say speed was likely a factor in a crash on North Kihei Road early Tuesday that left a 36-year-old motorcyclist dead.

Authorities identified the victim as Myles Basquez, of Kihei.

The fatality was the 12th so far this year in Maui County, compared to six at the same time last year.

Police said the crash happened just before 6 a.m. near mile marker 3.

The motorcyclist, operating at 2000 Honda, was traveling on North Kihei Road when it slammed into the driver’s side of a 2007 Ford Sport Trac attempting to make a legal left turn, police said.

The operator of the Ford was not injured.

