Maui man with 77 prior arrests behind bars again for reckless driving, DUI

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui man with a lengthy rap sheet has been arrested again following a chain of events over the weekend.

56-year-old Marcus Ruggiero of Wailuku, Maui is now behind bars, accused this time of negligent injury, driving under the influence, reckless endangering and more.

According to Maui police, early Saturday morning he was seen driving recklessly on the Lahaina Bypass. Officers were unable to stop him and called off a pursuit in the interest of public safety.

Just before 6 p.m., he was seen again driving into Wailuku town. There, an off-duty officer witnessed Ruggiero allegedly hit a pedestrian who was jogging along the side of Honoapiilani Highway. The officer stopped to help the 27-year-old Waikapu man as Ruggiero drove away without rendering aid.

Maui police say the jogger sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The chain of events continued as Ruggiero drove toward Paia via Hana Highway, and was later found in the Makena area.

In the parking lot of La Perouse Bay, police said he hit another parked vehicle. That’s when police were able to surround him and take him into custody. At the time, police said Ruggiero allegedly showed signs of being impaired.

He was charged with 12 additional offenses as a result of the series of events. Police looked back on his record and found he had 77 Arrests and 58 convictions. Of those, 15 were for felonies, 24 for misdemeanors, and 19 for petty misdemeanors.

During the time of his latest arrest, MPD said he was out on bail for attempted murder, driving without a license, reckless driving and resisting orders to stop.

His bail was revoked and is now set at $264,000. He remains in custody at the Wailuku Police Station.

“The arrest of Mr. Ruggiero was a collaborative effort of all patrol districts, Lahaina, Wailuku, and Kihei. The fact that no one has been killed yet by Mr. Ruggiero is nothing short of a miracle,” MPD Traffic Commander Lt. Hankins said.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.