Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Man allegedly asked for money, then slammed victim to the ground when he refused

33-year-old Timothy DeCastro
33-year-old Timothy DeCastro(Authorities)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:18 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEEAU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Hawaii Island, a 33-year-old man has been charged with felony assault following an incident at an L&L last week.

Police say Timothy DeCastro asked 46-year-old Roger Navarro for money outside of the Keeau eatery Friday. When Navarro refused, DeCastro allegedly got angry, picked Navarro up and slammed him onto the ground.

Navarro’s head hit the ground and he was left unconscious. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Several witnesses reported the incident to police.

Court documents also say DeCastro has a prior felony conviction on his record from 2011.

Prosecutors charged him with first-degree assault. He is being held on $25,000 bail. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lynsey Jio was sentenced for the deadly 2019 crash.
With the victim’s family in court, woman who caused deadly 2019 crash sentenced
The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test...
Hawaii reports 255 new COVID cases; vaccination rate reaches 67.7%
The 32-year-old man charged with assault and interference with a flight crew after allegedly...
Prosecutors: Man accused of punching flight attendant is a danger to the public
Firefighters continue to battle a brush fire in Central Oahu.
Kamehameha Highway reopened in Wahiawa as crews contain large brush fire
HNN File Image
COVID deaths mount in Hawaii as daily cases, hospitalizations trend downward

Latest News

Lynsey Jio was sentenced for the deadly 2019 crash.
With the victim’s family in court, woman who caused deadly 2019 crash sentenced
Mug shot of 56-year-old Marcus Ruggiero of Wailuku.
Maui man with 77 prior arrests behind bars again for reckless driving, DUI
HNN File Image
Police identify 29-year-old motorcyclist killed in Hawaii Island crash
Police identify Hawaii Island man killed in single-vehicle crash