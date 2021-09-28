Man allegedly asked for money, then slammed victim to the ground when he refused

KEEAU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Hawaii Island, a 33-year-old man has been charged with felony assault following an incident at an L&L last week.

Police say Timothy DeCastro asked 46-year-old Roger Navarro for money outside of the Keeau eatery Friday. When Navarro refused, DeCastro allegedly got angry, picked Navarro up and slammed him onto the ground.

Navarro’s head hit the ground and he was left unconscious. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Several witnesses reported the incident to police.

Court documents also say DeCastro has a prior felony conviction on his record from 2011.

Prosecutors charged him with first-degree assault. He is being held on $25,000 bail. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

