Interested in coding? US Rep. Kai Kahele is hosting a national app contest for students

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Students, listen up! If you know your way around computers, you could win a trip to the nation’s capital.

U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele announced Monday his office his hosting the 2021 Congressional App Challenge, encouraging middle and high school students to learn to code and create smartphone apps.

Winners will be announced in December. The winning apps may be featured in the U.S. Capitol building, on the U.S. House of Representatives website and Congressional App Challenge website.

The deadline to submit work is Nov. 1.

