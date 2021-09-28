Tributes
For the environment (and their wallets), more Hawaii drivers are opting for electric

By Samie Solina
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:22 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The number of passenger electric vehicles in the state increased about 30% from the same month last year, according to the monthly Energy Trends Report by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

Hawaiian Electric argues that with gas prices so high, electric vehicles cost less to drive.

“The electric vehicles are more efficient than gas vehicles, " said Aki Marceau, the head of Hawaiian Electric’s Electrification of Transportation.

“Gas is so expensive, electricity is competing with the price of gas. Maintenance is also significantly less. You don’t have to go in for oil changes, it’s essentially a computer on wheels.”

Marceau says that electric vehicles often have better performance as well.

“Hawaiian Electric has a network of publicly available fast chargers and they’re throughout our territory,” said Marceau. “Battery range has also grown immensely. Range anxiety really isn’t a thing anymore.”

Hawaiian Electric said they are trying to expand the number of fast charger stations on the island.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order, setting a target to make half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 zero emission.

