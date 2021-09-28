Tributes
Hawaii reports 240 new COVID cases and no additional fatalities

File photo of coronavirus testing.
File photo of coronavirus testing.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Tuesday reported 240 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total number of infections since the pandemic began to 78,644.

That’s the lowest daily case count since late July.

Meanwhile, no new deaths have been reported. The death toll stands at 757 — and this month alone, the state has seen 168 COVID deaths.

Of the new infections reported Tuesday:

  • 193 were on Oahu
  • 24 on Hawaii Island
  • 12 on Maui
  • 8 on Kauai

There were also three residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Over the last 14 days, there have been 5,631 cases reported.

Some 67.8% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 76% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

