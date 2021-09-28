Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Steady, breezy winds throughout the week with some passing showers

By Jennifer Robbins
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:23 AM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trades will decrease to moderate speeds Wednesday and Thursday and will potentially become light by early next week on Monday and Tuesday. A typical trade wind pattern with showers focused over windward and mauka neighborhoods will prevail during this time.

Let’s talk surf! A small reinforcing north-northwest swell is expected to fill in through today, followed by a small short-period north swell towards the middle of the week. A small Tasman swell from the southwest is possible Thursday into Friday. Surf along east facing shores will remain relatively small due to the lack of strong trade winds.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Tracking trade winds throughout the week
Hawaii News Now - Weather - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

Most Read

Lynsey Jio was sentenced for the deadly 2019 crash.
With the victim’s family in court, woman who caused deadly 2019 crash sentenced
FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2021, file photo, people wearing face masks to help protect against...
Japan to lift all coronavirus emergency steps nationwide
The 32-year-old man charged with assault and interference with a flight crew after allegedly...
Prosecutors: Man accused of punching flight attendant is a danger to the public
The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test...
Hawaii reports 255 new COVID cases; vaccination rate reaches 67.7%
Firefighters continue to battle a brush fire in Central Oahu.
Kamehameha Highway reopened in Wahiawa as crews contain large brush fire

Latest News

Tracking trade winds throughout the week
Hawaii News Now - Weather - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Rainbow weather
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins - 10 pm Newscast
Tracking steady trade winds
Hawaii News Now Weather - Meteorologist Jen Robbins