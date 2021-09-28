Forecast: Steady, breezy winds throughout the week with some passing showers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trades will decrease to moderate speeds Wednesday and Thursday and will potentially become light by early next week on Monday and Tuesday. A typical trade wind pattern with showers focused over windward and mauka neighborhoods will prevail during this time.

Let’s talk surf! A small reinforcing north-northwest swell is expected to fill in through today, followed by a small short-period north swell towards the middle of the week. A small Tasman swell from the southwest is possible Thursday into Friday. Surf along east facing shores will remain relatively small due to the lack of strong trade winds.

