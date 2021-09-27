Woman, 41, injured following early-morning house fire in Punchbowl area

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 41-year-old woman was injured following a house fire in the Punchbowl area early Monday, Emergency Medical Services said.

Flames erupted on Auwaiolimu Street around 12:20 a.m., according to officials.

Honolulu firefighters were able to put out the blaze about an hour later.

EMS treated the woman at the scene. She was listed in stable condition and did not go to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause and damage estimates are unknown at this time.

This story will be updated.

