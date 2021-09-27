Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Woman, 41, injured following early-morning house fire in Punchbowl area

A 41-year-old woman was injured after an overnight house fire in Punchbowl.
A 41-year-old woman was injured after an overnight house fire in Punchbowl.(John Cummings III)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:08 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 41-year-old woman was injured following a house fire in the Punchbowl area early Monday, Emergency Medical Services said.

Flames erupted on Auwaiolimu Street around 12:20 a.m., according to officials.

Honolulu firefighters were able to put out the blaze about an hour later.

EMS treated the woman at the scene. She was listed in stable condition and did not go to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause and damage estimates are unknown at this time.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10 more COVID deaths reported, 372 new infections across Hawaii
COVID vaccine Hawaii
With Pfizer boosters now available, some line up to get an extra dose of protection
HNN File Image
COVID deaths mount in Hawaii as daily cases, hospitalizations trend downward
Officials said alcohol appeared to be a factor for both the driver and the pedestrian who died.
Man dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle in Keeaumoku parking lot
HNN FILE
Doctors warn they’re seeing more COVID hospitalizations, deaths among unvaccinated younger people

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise 5 a.m. Newscast (Sept. 27, 2021)
HNN File Image
COVID deaths mount in Hawaii as daily cases, hospitalizations trend downward
Monday forecast
Forecast: Trade winds to persist through Friday
$1 from every plate lunch sold will go to benefit an area school with donations and supplies.
To celebrate 60 years, Rainbow Drive-In is giving back to the community with each plate lunch