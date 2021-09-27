Hawaii vaccine clinics see strong interest from those seeking booster shots

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Pacific Health started giving out boosters on Friday. And since then, HPH officials said most of the folks they’re seeing at their clinic are coming in for their third dose.

People who are eligible include those who are 65 and older, long-term care residents, people ages 18 to 64 with underlying conditions, and people in high-risk work settings.

“For folks that aren’t sure if they have an underlying health condition, then they can talk to their doctor,” said Dr. Melinda Ashton, HPH’s executive vice president and chief quality officer. “For your occupation, it’s really up to you to decide whether you’re exposed enough to COVID to be worried.”

The week before boosters began, HPH administered about 1,900 doses.

On Friday and Saturday alone, they gave out more than 1,000 doses.

Hospital officials said their priority continues to be getting shots to the unvaccinated.

HPH is accepting walk-ins for those starting their vaccine process, and appointments for those wanting a booster shot.

Ashton said that while COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased, hospitals still have their hands full.

“It really seems like some of it is from delayed care,” Ashton said.

“Things that people have put off because they’ve been scared to come to the hospital because of COVID. But they’ve also probably delayed taking care of themselves as well.”

Children also continue to be hospitalized, and while severe cases in children are rare, HPH has seen some bad symptoms.

And while it’s rare, some children have developed Multisystem inflammatory syndrome, experts said.

“It can be with a fever. They may have a rash, red eyes, red lips, red, strawberry tongue, and really have potential low blood pressure and shock where they have heart involvement, kidney involvement, all organs could be involved,” said Dr. Natascha Ching, pediatric infectious disease specialist at the Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children.

“And those are the very children that need to be hospitalized to have medication to manage these symptoms. So that’s something that is rare, but it does seem to occur in kids two to four weeks after so something to watch out for.”

