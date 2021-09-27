Rainbow Wahine soccer falls to Long Beach State, 3-1 on the road

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine soccer team continue their 2021 struggles, falling 3-1 at Long Beach State on Sunday.

The ‘Bows are now at a 0-6-1 record on the year and winless in Big West Conference play after lossing their Big West Opener to CSU Northridge.

The Beach improved to 5-4-1 overall on the season — LBS was picked to win the conference in the preseason polls.

Hawaii’s Trini Quiroz was the lone contributor on offense, snagging a goal late in the match.

Up next, the Wahine return to Waipio to host Cal Poly on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. HST.

No fans are allowed to attended the match in person, but it will be aired live on Spectrum Sports.

