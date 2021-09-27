Tributes
Rainbow Drive-In celebrates 60 years by giving back to the community

Rainbow Drive-In, Kapahulu Location
Rainbow Drive-In, Kapahulu Location(Ashlyn Rugh)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 5:09 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local institution is celebrating 60 years of cooking up ono Hawaii grinds. To mark the occasion, they’re running a special promotion that will help young students.

From Sunday Sept. 26 until Saturday Oct. 2, eating at Rainbow Drive-In will help a good cause.

The restaurant will donate $1 from every plate lunch sold to area schools near the restaurant locations. Schools in the Kapahulu, Kalihi, Pearlridge, Ewa Beach and Waipahu districts will benefit.

The Rainbow Drive-In ohana will use the money to buy school supplies and other essential items for students.

“We are excited to celebrate this major anniversary year by giving back to our local communities” says Chris Iwamura, Owner and CEO of Rainbow Drive-In. “The pandemic has affected everyone, especially our children and their education. These kids are Hawaii’s future and we want to help these schools provide the best environment for learning.”

This week’s celebration will also include giveaways and contests on their social media pages. They even made a special shirt to commemorate the occasion.

For more details, click here.

