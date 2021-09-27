Police identify 29-year-old motorcyclist killed in Hawaii Island crash

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 29-year-old Kailua-Kona man died after a motorcycle crash on Hawaii Island Saturday evening.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Pu’u Honua Road at the 4 mile marker in Napo’opo’o.

Police identified him as Kalamaokalani Keith Kelekolio-Crivello.

An investigation found that he was driving a 2005 Honda CBR600 motorcycle south when he ran off the road and lost control. The motorcycle then struck several large rocks and he was ejected, according to police.

Kelekolio-Crivello was taken to the Kona Community Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police said he wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. They also suspect speed and impairment were possible factors in the crash. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

This marks Hawaii Island’s 18th traffic fatality this year compared to 13 this same time last year.

