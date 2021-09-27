Tributes
Nanakuli, Waianae residents asked to conserve water due to 20-inch main break

Crews are repairing a water main break on Hakimo Road.
Crews are repairing a water main break on Hakimo Road.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:24 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WAIANAE (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Water Supply is urging Nanakuli and Waianae residents to conserve water due to a large main break.

The 20-inch transmission main is off to the side of Hakimo Road between Kanahale Road and Waiolu Street.

Crews are continuing repairs on Monday.

The public is asked to reduce water use to essential needs only such as cooking, cleaning and personal hygiene.

A portion of Hakimo Road was closed Sunday night but has since reopened and is not affecting traffic.

This story will be updated.

