Hawaii reports 255 new COVID cases; vaccination rate reaches 67.7%

The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test for inter-island travel.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Monday reported 255 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the statewide total of cases since the pandemic began to 78,404.

Meanwhile, no new deaths have been reported. The death toll stands at 757 — and this month alone, the state has seen 168 COVID deaths.

Of the new infections reported Monday:

  • 162 were on Oahu
  • 32 on Hawaii Island
  • 17 on Maui
  • 33 on Kauai
  • 4 on Molokai

There were also seven residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Over the last 14 days, there have been 5,788 cases reported.

Some 67.7% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 75.9% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

