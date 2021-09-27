Hawaii reports 255 new COVID cases; vaccination rate reaches 67.7%

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Monday reported 255 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the statewide total of cases since the pandemic began to 78,404.

Meanwhile, no new deaths have been reported. The death toll stands at 757 — and this month alone, the state has seen 168 COVID deaths.

Of the new infections reported Monday:

162 were on Oahu

32 on Hawaii Island

17 on Maui

33 on Kauai

4 on Molokai

There were also seven residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Over the last 14 days, there have been 5,788 cases reported.

Some 67.7% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 75.9% have received at least one dose.

