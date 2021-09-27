Hawaii reports 255 new COVID cases; vaccination rate reaches 67.7%
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Monday reported 255 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the statewide total of cases since the pandemic began to 78,404.
Meanwhile, no new deaths have been reported. The death toll stands at 757 — and this month alone, the state has seen 168 COVID deaths.
Of the new infections reported Monday:
- 162 were on Oahu
- 32 on Hawaii Island
- 17 on Maui
- 33 on Kauai
- 4 on Molokai
There were also seven residents diagnosed out-of-state.
Over the last 14 days, there have been 5,788 cases reported.
Some 67.7% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 75.9% have received at least one dose.
