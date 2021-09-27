Get ready to get spooked! Habilitat’s haunted drive-thru returns to Aloha Stadium
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:07 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Looking for a chicken skin event to get you in the Halloween spirit?
Habilitat is hosting “Dead End: Apocalypse” at Aloha Stadium, a drive-thru event that takes you through a haunted house without even leaving your car.
The event, which will be held every weekend starting Oct. 8, will feature a “horrific collaboration of over 100 twisted minds,” from monsters to deranged doctors and killer clowns.
Amid the ongoing pandemic, the event promises to provide a night of fun for the entire family while following CDC guidelines.
Tickets for one vehicle are from $65 to $75 and can be purchased online.
All funds raised go back to Habilitat.
