Forecast: Trade winds to persist through Friday
By Guy Hagi
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:29 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trades will weaken to moderate from Wednesday onward and will remain on the drier side throughout this time. The best opportunities for rain will be over windward and mauka areas during the overnight and early morning hours.

The north-northwest swell will continue to slowly lower, with north shore surf dropping through the day. A small north swell will build in Tuesday into Wednesday with a small bump in surf heights expected along north facing shores. The south swell will fade to background level surf heights through at least Wednesday. The trade wind swell will gradually decrease today and Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

