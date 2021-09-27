Tributes
Calling Hawaii artists! Here’s your chance to win a year-long contract with an art gallery

The deadline to enter is Oct. 11, 2021.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 3:51 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii artists now have a chance to win a year-long contract with the Park West Fine Art Museum and Gallery.

The Waikiki gallery is holding an art contest to find the next great artist from the islands. They’re asking artists to submit original artwork by Oct. 11. Work of the winning artist will be featured in the gallery.

Entrants must be 18 years or older, and Hawaii state residents.

To enter, email three images of your art to madeinhawaii@parkwestgallery.com. The gallery asks that the medium for each work be listed, however photography pieces are not eligible.

Once the competition is narrowed down, public votes will select three finalists. From there, a panel of judges will make the final selection and announce the winner in November.

For full details on the contest, click here.

