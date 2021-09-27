Tributes
Brush fire shuts down Kamehameha Highway in Central Oahu

Smoke billowed from the area of the fire in Central Oahu.
Smoke billowed from the area of the fire in Central Oahu.(Gary Hashimoto)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:00 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are responding to a brush fire in Central Oahu.

The alarm came in around 12:30 p.m. Monday. Crews rushed to Kamehameha Highway and Kamananui Road.

Kamehameha Highway was shut down in both directions between Kamananui Road and Dole Plantation. Drivers were advised to use alternate routes.

So far there are no reports of structures being threatened or injuries.

This story will be updated.

