Breezy trade winds to dominate the week

Moderate to breezy trade winds are expected for much of the week, with only a slight decrease in wind speeds Tuesday into Wednesday. Pockets of moisture will ride in on the trades from time to time, especially Tuesday, when a weak upper level disturbance will move through the state. Another weak trough could move over the islands toward the end of the week, bringing another increase in trade wind showers.

In surf, a north-northwest swell is continuing to lower slowly. A small bump is possible for north shores Tuesday into Wednesday. A south swell is fading to background level heights through at least Wednesday. The strong trade winds will keep rough surf incoming for east shores, with a slight decrease Tuesday when the winds ease up a little. Surf will rebuild with the stronger trades expected late in the week.

For mariners, a small craft advisory is up until midnight Sunday night for waters around Kauai and Oahu, and through 6 p.m. Monday for coastal and channel waters around Maui County and the Big Island.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.