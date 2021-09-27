Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

A b-a-a-a-d day: Goats on the lam in Atlanta

By CNN
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:47 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSB) – A herd of goats took their appetites on the road in Atlanta.

On a sunny fall day, a video shows the goats walking around, enjoying the nice weather and snacking on shrubbery in the Buckhead neighborhood.

People in the area called police after spotting about a dozen goats trotting around a busy intersection.

One driver reported seeing the goats in the middle of a road.

Police say they were brought in to eat weeds at a nearby grocery store but somehow got loose.

Animal control was called in to help the owner of the goats corral them.

Copyright 2021 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10 more COVID deaths reported, 372 new infections across Hawaii
HNN File Image
COVID deaths mount in Hawaii as daily cases, hospitalizations trend downward
COVID vaccine Hawaii
With Pfizer boosters now available, some line up to get an extra dose of protection
HNN File Image
Police identify 29-year-old motorcyclist killed in Hawaii Island crash
Officials said alcohol appeared to be a factor for both the driver and the pedestrian who died.
Man dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle in Keeaumoku parking lot

Latest News

In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 31, 2017, file photo, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President...
Boston, Dallas Fed presidents to leave in wake of trading disclosures
At least three people were killed when an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago...
Amtrak train that derailed was going just under speed limit
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient...
Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom