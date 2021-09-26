With Pfizer boosters now available, some line up to get an extra dose of protection

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Just a day after the federal government announced who is eligible for a Pfizer booster shot, vaccine clinics across the state are already offering the extra dose.

The Queen’s Health System says about 30% of the people who went to the pop-up vaccine clinic at Wahiawa General Hospital on Saturday got the Pfizer booster shot.

With no hesitation, Patty Dukes of Wahiawa jumped in line to get the vaccine.

“But when it came to this and the devastation, I got it as soon as I could,” said Patty Dukes of Wahiawa. “Because I’ve been watching all of this and participating in it, and watching and waiting for that vaccination to come out.”

Prince Simmons and his wife Virginia of Wahiawa drove to the clinic to get the booster shot.

“Oh, I was so happy we couldn’t wait,” said Virginia Simmons.

“I try to think the more people that can get the booster, the better,” said Prince Simmons.

The state Department of Health advises vaccine providers to prioritize people 65 and older and those 50 to 64 years old with underlying medical conditions.

If there are enough Pfizer doses, DOH says boosters can be administered to those 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions or whose workplace put them at high risk of exposure like healthcare workers, teachers and grocery workers.

However, reaching the unvaccinated is still the state’s top priority because they are at highest risk.

Some who are eligible for boosters are understanding of the state’s plans.

“I met the requirements for a 65 over,” said Dukes. “I totally, if there was a line around the corner, people waiting for their first set of vaccinations, I wouldn’t have asked.”

“Actually, I don’t mind and I feel the more people that get it, the safer I am,” said Virginia.

Another pop-up vaccination clinic will be held at Wahiawa General Hospital on Oct. 23.

