Wahine volleyball sweeps UC Davis to move to 2-0 in Big West Play

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team continued their Big West Conference opening weekend with a sweep over UC Davis.

The Wahine swept the Aggies 25-18, 25-13, 25-19 on Saturday night to move to an undefeated 2-0 in the Big West and 5-5 on the season.

Coming off of a sweep of UC Riverside on Thursday, the ‘Bows continued their hot hand to easily take down UCD thanks to Brooke Van Sickle’s game-high 14 kills and 11 digs, coupled with Amber Igiede’s 11 kills and four blocks.

Along with the two big nights from Van Sickle and Igiede, Kate Lang got things going with a game-high 38 assists.

Up next, the Wahine return to Manoa to host Long Beach State on Friday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center — first serve set for 7:00 p.m. HST.

