UH students are bringing some ‘joy’ to Oahu — and it’s coming on 4 wheels

The JoyMobile has been holding public dress rehearsals at Saint Francis School in Manoa...
The JoyMobile has been holding public dress rehearsals at Saint Francis School in Manoa throughout the month.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 4:27 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new mobile performance space is set to launch featuring students from the University of Hawaii.

Using a modified school bus — known as the JoyMobile — UH fine art and theater students will be bringing the stage to neighborhoods across the island.

Organizers said the project aims to bring some smiles to residents in these trying times with performances of celebration, music and laughter.

“Families and people just need something positive to bring them up. Having to deal with the news and the day to day, I think we’ve hit this cycle of just survival. And people need more than that. People need joy,” said Nathan Drackett, actor and collaborative director of the JoyMobile.

Before its first official performance in two weeks, the JoyMobile has been holding public dress rehearsals at Saint Francis School in Manoa throughout the month, including one on Sunday at 5 p.m.

Organizers say the performances will follow COVID guidelines with performers using masks and audiences encouraged to mask up and stay safely distanced from others.

Performance Schedule

  • Saint Francis School in Manoa on Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. (public dress rehearsal)
  • Kalani Gardens in Mililani on Oct. 9 at 10 a.m.
  • Villages of Moae Ku in Ewa Beach on Oct. 23 at 10 a.m.
  • Better Tomorrows Hawaii in Ewa Beach on Oct. 30 at 10 a.m.
  • Kukui Tower in Honolulu on Nov. 6 at 10 a.m.
  • Ola Ka Ilima Artspace Lofts Honolulu - TBD

