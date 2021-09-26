Tributes
Rainbow Warriors down New Mexico State, 41-21 on the road

The Rainbow Warriors are coming back to the islands smiling, wrapping up a 41-21 win over New...
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 6:59 PM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors are coming back to the islands smiling, wrapping up a 41-21 win over New Mexico State.

The win thanks in part to a Fast start in the first half that saw UH put up 17 points by halftime.

New Mexico State would kick off the scoring with a field goal, but the ‘Bows would quickly respond.

On their First offensive play of the game, quarterback Chevan Cordeiro would find Wide out Nick Mardner for a 74 yard touchdown — Hawaii up 7-3.

Not to be outdone — the Warrior defense put up their own TD, a tipped pass by Quentin Frazier, recovered by Cam Lockridge for the scoop and score, Hawaii up two on the Aggies with a little over 13 minutes left in the first half.

A touchdown and a field goal from the Aggies would put the score at 17-13 at the half.

After the Break, it would be a scoreless affair for most of the third, but again the Defense coming up big with a fumble recovery to set up the offense to drive down for a Cordeiro rushing TD in the redzone.

Early in the fourth, ‘Bows with the Ball, Calvin Turner would use some Turner Magic and score — reversing field on a sweep play, Hawaii up 31-13.

The ‘Bows and the Aggies would tack on more points, but it would be too little too late with a final score of 41-21.

“It was huge, especially after that tough loss we had last week, just to get back in the win column is huge you know.” UH defensive back Khoury Bethley told reporters following the win. “We got to use this coming into next week, we got a great team Fresno State coming next week so we got to use the momentum from this.”

UH returns to Manoa next week to Host the Bulldogs on Homecoming — kick off set for Saturday at 5:00 p.m. HST on CBS Sports.

