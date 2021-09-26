Breezy trades with more Big Island showers

Breezy trade winds will bring clouds and showers to windward and mauka areas for the next several days. However, windward areas the Big Island may get more showers, some of them locally heavy, into Sunday as a trough passes just to the south of the islands. The heavier rain should be relatively brief and shouldn’t cause any major flooding. Drier conditions should prevail by Monday with the usual trade wind showers statewide.

In surf, the north-northwest swell is dropping and should be gone by Tuesday, with no significant swells for the rest of the week. South shore surf is also declining. East shore surf will drop a little but will remain choppy, with a rebound in surf heights Thursday and Friday. The strong trade winds are also keeping a small craft advisory up from the Kaiwi Channel to coastal waters around the Big Island.

