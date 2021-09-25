2 individuals displaced after large fire burns through Mililani home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters responded to a large house fire in Mililani on Friday that displaced two individuals.

Officials said the fire started just before 3 p.m. at a home on Aelike Street.

The Honolulu Fire Department said a 43-year-old woman and 12-year-old boy have been displaced due to the fire. The two were not home at the time.

HFD said 11 units were dispatched to extinguish the blaze and prevent flames from spreading to neighboring homes.

Firefighters said they were able to extinguish the fire by 3:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cost of damages to the home is unknown at this time, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story will be updated.

