Police identify Hawaii Island man killed in single-vehicle crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police have identified a man who died following a single-vehicle crash in Naalehu on Friday.

Authorities said 59-year-old Derrick Lee Huddy was killed after he lost control of his vehicle on Kaalaiki Road near the Makino Junction. Police said the crash happened at around 4:30 p.m.

Investigators determined Huddy was driving east and made a right turn, which lead to the vehicle rolling over on the driver’s side.

He was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11 p.m.

Officials said a 54-year-old man was also in the vehicle and was transported to the Kau Hospital for his injuries and later released.

Police said both men were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

This is the 17th traffic fatality on Hawaii Island this year compared to 13 at this time last year.

Officials ask anyone with information about the crash to call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

