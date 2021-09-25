Tributes
Police arrest man accused of robbing east Oahu bank, claiming to have pipe bombs

The man was caught on security cameras.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:25 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested a man Thursday night accused of robbing a bank in east Oahu.

Authorities said 30-year-old DJ Ahwong allegedly robbed the Territorial Savings Bank in Aina Haina last week Wednesday.

Investigators said he passed the teller a note demanding money. The note also claimed he had pipe bombs in his possession, though none were seen.

Police said he fled the bank after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash from the teller.

After searching for the suspect, officers brought Ahwong into custody late Thursday night after locating him in Makiki.

This story may be updated.

