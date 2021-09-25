Tributes
Man dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle in Keeaumoku parking lot

File Image
File Image(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Medical Examiner’s Office said a 52-year-old pedestrian has died from his injuries Thursday after he was struck by a vehicle at a private parking lot in Keeaumoku.

Authorities said the incident happened on Sept. 12 at around 12:30 a.m. when a car reversed out of a parking stall and hit a man who was standing behind the vehicle waiting to enter it.

Following the collision, the man fell backwards and sustained head injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, a 27-year-old man, appeared to be impaired and was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence and first-degree negligent injury.

Officials said alcohol appeared to be a factor for both the driver and the pedestrian who died.

This incident remains under investigation.

This story may be updated.

