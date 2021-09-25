LIST: Who’s eligible for a COVID vaccine booster shot? And where do you get one?

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Providers in Hawaii are beginning to offer Pfizer booster shots to eligible residents, including those 65 and up.

Here’s what you need to know:

When should I get a booster?

First off, boosters are only being offered to those who received the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Guidance for booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are still being hammered out.

If you’re eligible for a booster, you should get one at least six months after you received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Your vaccination card or provider has details on when you got your shots.

Who is eligible?

Booster doses are recommended for those 65 and up and those 50 to 64 with underlying conditions. Waning immunity in these populations puts them at higher risk for severe illness.

Additionally, these groups are eligible for booster doses:

Those 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions;

And those 18 to 64 who are at high risk because of occupational or institutional exposure.

For more information on booster shot guidance from the state Health Department, click here.

Where do I get one?

A number of providers have said they’re preparing to administer booster shots or have already started.

CVS/Longs Drugs, for example, said boosters are available at 15 locations in Hawaii. Eligible individuals are encouraged to make an appointment in advance at CVS.com.

This story will be updated.

