Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

LIST: Who’s eligible for a COVID vaccine booster shot? And where do you get one?

HNN FILE
HNN FILE(KFVS)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:32 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Providers in Hawaii are beginning to offer Pfizer booster shots to eligible residents, including those 65 and up.

Here’s what you need to know:

When should I get a booster?

First off, boosters are only being offered to those who received the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Guidance for booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are still being hammered out.

If you’re eligible for a booster, you should get one at least six months after you received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Your vaccination card or provider has details on when you got your shots.

DOH: Booster shots now available, but priority remains providing access to unvaccinated
Who is eligible?

Booster doses are recommended for those 65 and up and those 50 to 64 with underlying conditions. Waning immunity in these populations puts them at higher risk for severe illness.

Additionally, these groups are eligible for booster doses:

  • Those 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions;
  • And those 18 to 64 who are at high risk because of occupational or institutional exposure.

For more information on booster shot guidance from the state Health Department, click here.

Where do I get one?

A number of providers have said they’re preparing to administer booster shots or have already started.

CVS/Longs Drugs, for example, said boosters are available at 15 locations in Hawaii. Eligible individuals are encouraged to make an appointment in advance at CVS.com.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A passenger was arrested after allegedly punching a Hawaiian Air flight onboard a flight to Hilo.
Passenger arrested after allegedly punching Hawaiian Air flight attendant in ‘reprehensible’ attack
Gerald “Jerry” Waialae
Family outraged after prosecutors drop case in fatal road rage stabbing
Lab testing / file image
445 new COVID cases reported statewide; 12 additional fatalities
9 new COVID-19 deaths reported, including 2 people in their 20s
HNN FILE
Hospital rewrites the rules so loved ones can say goodbye at COVID patients’ bedsides

Latest News

HNN FILE
Hawaii caregivers are seeing more COVID hospitalizations and deaths among younger people
HNN FILE
DOH: Booster shots now available, but priority remains providing access to unvaccinated
HNN File
3 state employees fired for failing to comply with governor’s vaccine-or-test rules
File Image
Watch ‘This is Now’: Airline calling for shared ‘no-fly’ lists of unruly passengers