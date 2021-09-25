Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hurricane Sam strengthens to Category 2 storm in Atlantic

Hurricane Sam is expected to become a major hurricane.
Hurricane Sam is expected to become a major hurricane.(Source: NHC)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:34 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Sam has strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday night and is expected to quickly develop into a major storm over the weekend.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect for Sam, which was about 1,215 miles southeast of the northern Leeward Islands in the Caribbean Sea late Friday. It was moving west-northwest at 14 mph.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Sam has maximum sustained winds of 100 mph.

It’s expected to become a Category 3 storm Saturday and then a Category 4 hurricane Sunday with winds of up to 140 mph.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A passenger was arrested after allegedly punching a Hawaiian Air flight onboard a flight to Hilo.
Passenger arrested after allegedly punching Hawaiian Air flight attendant in ‘reprehensible’ attack
Gerald “Jerry” Waialae
Family outraged after prosecutors drop case in fatal road rage stabbing
Lab testing / file image
445 new COVID cases reported statewide; 12 additional fatalities
9 new COVID-19 deaths reported, including 2 people in their 20s
HNN FILE
Hospital rewrites the rules so loved ones can say goodbye at COVID patients’ bedsides

Latest News

Jake Shimabukuro
Jake Shimabukuro’s new album features must-listen collabs with music giants
HNN FILE
Doctors warn they’re seeing more COVID hospitalizations, deaths among unvaccinated younger people
HNN FILE
Report: Delta wave may have turned a corner, but economic recovery will take longer
Eleven HFD units responded to the blaze.
2 individuals displaced after large fire burns through house garage in Mililani