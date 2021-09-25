Firefighters prevent West Oahu brush fire from spreading to nearby homes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brush fire in Kapolei on Friday afternoon burned about four acres.

A Honolulu Fire Department spokesperson said 38 firefighters responded to the fire near 92-683 Malahuna Loop about 2:25 p.m.

They kept it from spreading to nearby Honokai Hale, and the fire was contained about 3:26 p.m.

Officials said no structures were damaged in the blaze. A cause is under investigation.

