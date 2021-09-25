Tributes
Firefighters prevent West Oahu brush fire from spreading to nearby homes

Firefighters responded to this brush fire Friday in Ko Olina.
Firefighters responded to this brush fire Friday in Ko Olina.(Courtesy)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:51 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brush fire in Kapolei on Friday afternoon burned about four acres.

A Honolulu Fire Department spokesperson said 38 firefighters responded to the fire near 92-683 Malahuna Loop about 2:25 p.m.

They kept it from spreading to nearby Honokai Hale, and the fire was contained about 3:26 p.m.

Officials said no structures were damaged in the blaze. A cause is under investigation.

