Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaiian Airlines flight from South Korea makes emergency landing at Midway Atoll

Hawaiian Airlines
Hawaiian Airlines
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:49 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Airlines flight from South Korea made an emergency landing at Midway Atoll on Friday due to a low oil pressure notification.

Officials said approximately 5 hours and 45 minutes into the flight, the captain received the alert and decided to divert the aircraft to Henderson Field on Sand Island at Midway Atoll out of an abundance of caution.

HA Flight 460 had departed from Incheon International Airport at 9 p.m. SST on Thursday and was scheduled to arrive in Honolulu on Friday.

A spokesperson for Hawaiian Airlines said 67 passengers and 12 crew members were onboard.

Following the emergency landing, Hawaiian Airlines said the aircraft landed without incident and a replacement plane was dispatched from Honolulu with a team of mechanics and crew members.

The airline said passengers were provided with shaded shelter, chairs, a hot meal, water and access to the air-conditioned aircraft.

Each guest will also receive travel credits and cash compensation, and will be offered hotel accommodations upon arrival on Oahu.

Hawaiian Airlines has since scheduled a new flight, HA 8459, to continue the trip to Honolulu, which will arrive at 9 p.m.

Officials said the original aircraft will be inspected before it is ferried back to Honolulu.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A passenger was arrested after allegedly punching a Hawaiian Air flight onboard a flight to Hilo.
Passenger arrested after allegedly punching Hawaiian Air flight attendant in ‘reprehensible’ attack
Gerald “Jerry” Waialae
Family outraged after prosecutors drop case in fatal road rage stabbing
9 new COVID-19 deaths reported, including 2 people in their 20s
Lab testing / file image
445 new COVID cases reported statewide; 12 additional fatalities
HNN FILE
Hospital rewrites the rules so loved ones can say goodbye at COVID patients’ bedsides

Latest News

Friday forecast
Forecast: Rising surf and breezy winds heading in for the weekend
Members of the Hawaii State Teachers Association say there is a lack of free testing in schools.
Teachers union pickets in Hilo over lack of COVID testing at schools, shortage of substitutes
Kaiser healthcare workers are picketing for more pay and are calling out for help
Kaiser healthcare workers are picketing for more pay and are calling out for help
The 32-year-old man charged with assault and interference with a flight crew after allegedly...
Passenger accused of punching flight attendant misses court appearance due to ‘episode’