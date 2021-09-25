Hawaiian Airlines flight from South Korea makes emergency landing at Midway Atoll

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Airlines flight from South Korea made an emergency landing at Midway Atoll on Friday due to a low oil pressure notification.

Officials said approximately 5 hours and 45 minutes into the flight, the captain received the alert and decided to divert the aircraft to Henderson Field on Sand Island at Midway Atoll out of an abundance of caution.

HA Flight 460 had departed from Incheon International Airport at 9 p.m. SST on Thursday and was scheduled to arrive in Honolulu on Friday.

A spokesperson for Hawaiian Airlines said 67 passengers and 12 crew members were onboard.

Following the emergency landing, Hawaiian Airlines said the aircraft landed without incident and a replacement plane was dispatched from Honolulu with a team of mechanics and crew members.

The airline said passengers were provided with shaded shelter, chairs, a hot meal, water and access to the air-conditioned aircraft.

Each guest will also receive travel credits and cash compensation, and will be offered hotel accommodations upon arrival on Oahu.

Hawaiian Airlines has since scheduled a new flight, HA 8459, to continue the trip to Honolulu, which will arrive at 9 p.m.

Officials said the original aircraft will be inspected before it is ferried back to Honolulu.

This story will be updated.

