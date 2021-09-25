Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports 408 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities

(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 9:05 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 408 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, pushing the statewide total of cases since the pandemic began to 77,777.

The state Department of Health said there were no additional fatalities. This month alone, the state has seen 158 COVID deaths.

Of the new infections reported Saturday:

  • 275 were on Oahu
  • 66 on Hawaii Island
  • 32 on Maui
  • 19 on Kauai
  • 2 on Molokai

There were also 14 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Over the last 14 days, there have been 6,369 cases reported.

Some 67.2% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 75.6% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaiian Airlines
Hawaiian Airlines flight from South Korea makes emergency landing at Midway Atoll
9 new COVID-19 deaths reported, including 2 people in their 20s
Steven Sloan, Jr. was transported by Sheriff's Deputies to FDC
Passenger accused of punching flight attendant misses court appearance due to ‘episode’
HNN FILE
Doctors warn they’re seeing more COVID hospitalizations, deaths among unvaccinated younger people
A passenger was arrested after allegedly punching a Hawaiian Air flight onboard a flight to Hilo.
Passenger arrested after allegedly punching Hawaiian Air flight attendant in ‘reprehensible’ attack

Latest News

Shipping delays have prompted retailers to limit purchases of items like toilet paper and...
Delta variant prompts limits on some goods — like toilet paper (again)
Kaiser healthcare workers are picketing for more pay and are calling out for help
Kaiser healthcare workers are picketing for more pay and are calling out for help
HNN FILE
DOH: Booster shots now available, but priority remains providing access to unvaccinated
HNN FILE
Doctors warn they’re seeing more COVID hospitalizations, deaths among unvaccinated younger people