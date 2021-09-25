Hawaii reports 408 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 408 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, pushing the statewide total of cases since the pandemic began to 77,777.

The state Department of Health said there were no additional fatalities. This month alone, the state has seen 158 COVID deaths.

Of the new infections reported Saturday:

275 were on Oahu

66 on Hawaii Island

32 on Maui

19 on Kauai

2 on Molokai

There were also 14 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Over the last 14 days, there have been 6,369 cases reported.

Some 67.2% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 75.6% have received at least one dose.

