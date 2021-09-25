Community search for missing Waimanalo 6-year-old continues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Volunteers are continuing the search for Isabella “Ariel” Kalua.

The 6-year-old was last seen Sept. 12 at her home on Puha Street.

Since then, there’s been no sign of her. And police haven’t released any updates on the investigation since previously saying they couldn’t rule out foul play.

A community search is planned for Saturday at 6 p.m., starting from Puha Street.

If you have any information on the case, call 911.

