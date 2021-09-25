Breezy trade winds, more Big Island and Maui showers for the weekend

A strong high pressure ridge to the north will keep breezy trade winds blowing over the islands for the next several days. Showers will favor the usual windward and mauka areas. The Big Island and Maui will see more showers late Saturday into Sunday as a surface trough passes from east to west just south of the island chain. Drier conditions should return as the trough departs to the west on Monday.

In surf, the latest north-northwest swell has declined enough for the high surf advisory to be canceled for the north shores of most islands and the west shores of Kauai. The swell will continue to lower for the rest of the weekend. South shores will be pretty quiet until a small swell arrives sometime around Wednesday. East shore surf will have moderate rough surf generated by the trade winds.

Also because of the strong trades, a small craft advisory is posted for the windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island through 6 p.m. Sunday.

