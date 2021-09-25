‘Bows football embraces criticism ahead of road game against New Mexico State

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii football team is coming off of a tough loss to San Jose State and with just one win on the season, it’s no surprise that UH fans are starting to raise some concerns, but the team says they accept it and are working to improve.

“You deserve the criticism and we embrace that and take accountability for that and work our tail off to get better.” Head Coach Todd Graham told reporters.

After a close 17-13 loss to the Spartans, the ‘Bows slowed things down this week, working on their fundamentals while reassuring their fans that brighter days are still ahead.

“We’re trying to instill a culture and a system, and we haven’t hit on all cylinders yet and we just got to keep it, just got to keep getting disciplined, keep working.” Coach Graham said.

New Mexico State is coming off of their first win of the season against South Carolina State.

In a game where they put up 43 points, but the Warriors aren’t worried, preparing this week to showcase what they call a “complete game.”

“The mindset is just win the next game, get things rolling because we haven’t played a complete game yet.” Running back Calvin Turner Jr. said. “Offensively, we struggled a little bit with San Jose and the defense play really good, it was the opposite the week before with Oregon State, so were just trying to play our first complete game.”

The Players are echoing their head coach in regards to facing the criticism, saying they’re building a team worth watching.

“We got our brotherhood building every day.” Linebacker Darius Muasau said. “Our bond between our team, our teammates and our coaches is just very strong, so we just want to challenge each other each day to just get better every day and be able to serve our teammates everyday and serve our teammates and serve our coaches and serve our state by bringing home wins.”

Kick off from Las Cruces, New Mexico is set for 2:00 p.m. HST.

The game will be streamed on Flofootball.com, in order to watch the game, created an account and watch the game through the site’s subscription plan.

