Wahine volleyball sweeps UC Riverside to open Big West Conference play

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team opened Big West Conference play with a big sweep over UC Riverside on Thursday night in California.

The Rainbow Wahine began their Big West title defense with a 25-21, 25-19, 25-16 win to move to 4-5 on the season and undefeated in the conference.

UH’s Amber Igiede led the ‘Bows with a game-high 13 kills on 21 swings, while freshman Katy Lang handed out a game-high 36 assists and nine digs.

Thursday night’s match was a bounce back from Hawaii’s four-set loss to USC two weeks ago.

The Wahine stay on the continent to close their West Coast road trip with a match against UC Davis on Saturday — first serve set for 4:00 p.m. HST.

