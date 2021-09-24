Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Wahine volleyball sweeps UC Riverside to open Big West Conference play

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team opened Big West Conference play with a big...
The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team opened Big West Conference play with a big sweep over UC Riverside on Thursday night in California.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:52 AM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team opened Big West Conference play with a big sweep over UC Riverside on Thursday night in California.

The Rainbow Wahine began their Big West title defense with a 25-21, 25-19, 25-16 win to move to 4-5 on the season and undefeated in the conference.

UH’s Amber Igiede led the ‘Bows with a game-high 13 kills on 21 swings, while freshman Katy Lang handed out a game-high 36 assists and nine digs.

Thursday night’s match was a bounce back from Hawaii’s four-set loss to USC two weeks ago.

The Wahine stay on the continent to close their West Coast road trip with a match against UC Davis on Saturday — first serve set for 4:00 p.m. HST.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A passenger was arrested after allegedly punching a Hawaiian Air flight onboard a flight to Hilo.
Passenger arrested after allegedly punching Hawaiian Air flight attendant in ‘reprehensible’ attack
Gerald “Jerry” Waialae
Family outraged after prosecutors drop case in fatal road rage stabbing
Lab testing / file image
445 new COVID cases reported statewide; 12 additional fatalities
There is now a bench warrant issued for the arrest of Chloe Mrozak, 24.
Despite promise to a judge, woman accused of putting ‘Maderna’ on vax card misses court date
HNN FILE
Hospital rewrites the rules so loved ones can say goodbye at COVID patients’ bedsides

Latest News

The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team opened Big West Conference play Thursday night...
UH soccer falls to CSU Northridge in Big West Conference opener
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Public high school athletes poised to play — but only if they’re vaccinated
Hawaii’s Iron Athletics Weightlifting team took a trip to New Mexico last weekend to compete in...
Hawaii’s Iron Athletics Weightlifting lifts big in National competition, hopes to grow the sport
UH women’s soccer starts Big West conference play this weekend with home and road weekend