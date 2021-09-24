Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hospital rewrites the rules so loved ones can say goodbye at COVID patients’ bedsides

HNN FILE
HNN FILE(Pixabay)
By Allyson Blair
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:25 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Behind the COVID case counts and fatalities are so many tragic and incredibly personal moments.

Many times it’s health care workers not only taking care of patients but also helping families cope with the grief of losing a loved one.

Now one hospital is rewriting the rules to help family members say goodbye.

On Thursday, Adventist Heath Castle’s intensive care unit was operating over capacity. More than 80% of those patients are COVID-positive.

For 18 months, frontline caregivers have witnessed the effects of the virus.

“I see it every day. It’s devastating. We’re seeing more death than I’ve ever seen in my seven years here,” said Hospitalist and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Smitson.

Joshua Almanza added, “Being in hospice, being a chaplain has been very trying.”

Nonetheless, the comfort they provide to dying patients and their families is unwavering.

“What keeps me humble is that I can feel their pain and cry with them,” said Palliative Care Coordinator Sheri Richards.

Health care workers say one of the most tragic aspects of COVID is that so many patients die alone.

“Anytime someone is approaching death there are so many feelings. You want your loved ones around,” Almanza said.

That’s why a new partnership between Adventist Health Castle and Bristol Hospice is allowing exceptions so family members can be at the bedside during those final moments.

“It’s essentially just hospice, in the hospital ― which we’ve never done before,” said Smitson.

Almanza said, “We’re there to hold that space and allow folks to feel what’s going on and celebrate a life well lived.”

It also allows an opportunity to say goodbye.

“They’re all difficult conversations,” said Richards. “Mostly we focus on comfort.”

Almanza called it instrumental to the healing process.

“That’s so crucial to coping with what’s going on in the present,” he said. “But also begin the processing of the grieving they’re going to face going forward.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A passenger was arrested after allegedly punching a Hawaiian Air flight onboard a flight to Hilo.
Passenger arrested after allegedly punching Hawaiian Air flight attendant in ‘reprehensible’ attack
Gerald “Jerry” Waialae
Family outraged after prosecutors drop case in fatal road rage stabbing
There is now a bench warrant issued for the arrest of Chloe Mrozak, 24.
Despite promise to a judge, woman accused of putting ‘Maderna’ on vax card misses court date
Al Harrington
Al Harrington, known for his roles in the original ‘Hawaii Five-0′ and its reboot, dies at 85
File photo of COVID-19 testing
Hawaii sees 12 additional COVID deaths, 330 new infections

Latest News

Dillingham Airfield tenants: State reprieve could pave way for major upgrades
Dillingham Airfield tenants: State reprieve could pave way for major upgrades
Hawaii County police open arson investigation after fire destroys home in Pahoa
Hawaii County police open arson investigation after fire destroys home in Pahoa
What do visitors want in Hawaii? A new survey shows most would support ‘sustainable tourism’
What do visitors want in Hawaii? A new survey shows most would support ‘sustainable tourism’
A passenger was arrested after allegedly punching a Hawaiian Air flight onboard a flight to Hilo.
Passenger arrested after allegedly punching Hawaiian Air flight attendant in ‘reprehensible’ attack
According to a recent survey from the University of Hawaii, more tourists are seeking...
What do Hawaii visitors want? A new survey shows most support ‘sustainable tourism’