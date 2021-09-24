Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Under gathering rules, weddings are treated the same as BBQs. Planners say they shouldn’t be.

Organizers are calling on the government to give the OK for professionally-planned weddings.
Organizers are calling on the government to give the OK for professionally-planned weddings.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:06 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Event organizers are pleading with government leaders to allow weddings again, saying they can be held safely with the right protocols in place.

Members of the Oahu Wedding Association rallied outside Honolulu Hale and the State Capitol on Thursday, holding signs that read “I DO weddings safely.”

Their message: Professionally-planned weddings should not be placed under the same restrictions as unpermitted social gatherings.

Under rules recently extended through Oct. 19, all gatherings on Oahu are limited to 25 people outdoors and 10 indoors.

City extends ban on large gatherings, replaces tier system with ‘flexible’ response plan

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said the restrictions needed to be kept in place because while daily COVID case counts have declined, hospitalizations still remain too high.

But in meeting with demonstrators Thursday, Blangiardi said he hopes to get weddings and funerals “back on track” soon.

Weddings are not just large gatherings - they are structured events run by professionals. If managed propery, with a...

Posted by Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Thursday, September 23, 2021

He added he will be working with the Department of Health to make it happen.

Joseph Esser, of the Oahu Wedding Association, said government leaders should make a distinction between professionally-organized events and unpermitted social gatherings. He also said organizers support restrictions on the events, including requiring attendees be vaccinated or tested.

“The unfortunate thing that’s happening right now is there’s all these rogue events happening on the island and they’re not run by professionals,” he said.

“It’s really frustrating when we’re lumped in the same category of social gatherings. When you think of the difference of a professionally-managed event and a backdoor BBQ, it’s night and day.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A passenger was arrested after allegedly punching a Hawaiian Air flight onboard a flight to Hilo.
Passenger arrested after allegedly punching Hawaiian Air flight attendant in ‘reprehensible’ attack
Gerald “Jerry” Waialae
Family outraged after prosecutors drop case in fatal road rage stabbing
There is now a bench warrant issued for the arrest of Chloe Mrozak, 24.
Despite promise to a judge, woman accused of putting ‘Maderna’ on vax card misses court date
Al Harrington
Al Harrington, known for his roles in the original ‘Hawaii Five-0′ and its reboot, dies at 85
File photo of COVID-19 testing
Hawaii sees 12 additional COVID deaths, 330 new infections

Latest News

The state is looking for 100 airport screeners to assist in verifying vaccination cards or...
State offers monthly bonuses of up to $400 to attract Safe Travels airport screeners
A passenger was arrested after allegedly punching a Hawaiian Air flight onboard a flight to Hilo.
Passenger arrested after allegedly punching Hawaiian Air flight attendant in ‘reprehensible’ attack
Passenger arrested after allegedly punching Hawaiian Air flight attendant in ‘reprehensible’...
Passenger arrested after allegedly punching Hawaiian Air flight attendant in ‘reprehensible’ attack
Image: CBS
Billy’s Take: NCIS: Hawaii is off and running with explosive debut