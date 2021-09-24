UH soccer falls to CSU Northridge in Big West Conference opener

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team opened Big West Conference play Thursday night with a 3-2 loss to CSU Northridege.

The Rainbow Wahine was unable to hold onto an early lead to fall to 0-5-1 on the season, while the Matadors moved to 2-9 at the Waipio Soccer Complex.

Hawaii’s Kelci Sumida was the ‘Bows lone scorer, producing all of UH’s offense with CSUN scoring their three goals via three different Matadors.

Up next, the Wahine head to the mainland to face Long Beach State on Sunday — game time is set for 3:00 p.m. HST.

