Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

State offers monthly bonuses of up to $400 to attract Safe Travels airport screeners

The state is looking for 100 airport screeners to assist in verifying vaccination cards or...
The state is looking for 100 airport screeners to assist in verifying vaccination cards or COVID tests from incoming travelers ― and is offering big bonuses to new hires.(Roberts Hawaii)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:51 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is looking for 100 airport screeners to assist in verifying vaccination cards or COVID tests from incoming travelers ― and is offering big bonuses to new hires.

Airport screeners are needed at the airports in Honolulu, Hilo, Kona, Kahului and Lihue.

To attract more applicants, the state is offering all airport screening employees a monthly bonus of $300 to $400 through December. The bonus will be given to all new and existing employees.

Screeners must have at least a high school diploma and be 18 or older.

They should be able to work flexible shift and demonstrate fluency in English.

The state is using federal COVID relief fund to contract with Roberts Hawaii through the end of the year to oversee the Safe Travels program. For more information or to apply, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A passenger was arrested after allegedly punching a Hawaiian Air flight onboard a flight to Hilo.
Passenger arrested after allegedly punching Hawaiian Air flight attendant in ‘reprehensible’ attack
Gerald “Jerry” Waialae
Family outraged after prosecutors drop case in fatal road rage stabbing
There is now a bench warrant issued for the arrest of Chloe Mrozak, 24.
Despite promise to a judge, woman accused of putting ‘Maderna’ on vax card misses court date
Al Harrington
Al Harrington, known for his roles in the original ‘Hawaii Five-0′ and its reboot, dies at 85
File photo of COVID-19 testing
Hawaii sees 12 additional COVID deaths, 330 new infections

Latest News

A passenger was arrested after allegedly punching a Hawaiian Air flight onboard a flight to Hilo.
Passenger arrested after allegedly punching Hawaiian Air flight attendant in ‘reprehensible’ attack
Passenger arrested after allegedly punching Hawaiian Air flight attendant in ‘reprehensible’...
Passenger arrested after allegedly punching Hawaiian Air flight attendant in ‘reprehensible’ attack
Organizers are calling on the government to give the OK for professionally-planned weddings.
Under gathering rules, weddings are treated the same as BBQs. Planners say they shouldn’t be.
Image: CBS
Billy’s Take: NCIS: Hawaii is off and running with explosive debut