State offers monthly bonuses of up to $400 to attract Safe Travels airport screeners

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is looking for 100 airport screeners to assist in verifying vaccination cards or COVID tests from incoming travelers ― and is offering big bonuses to new hires.

Airport screeners are needed at the airports in Honolulu, Hilo, Kona, Kahului and Lihue.

To attract more applicants, the state is offering all airport screening employees a monthly bonus of $300 to $400 through December. The bonus will be given to all new and existing employees.

Screeners must have at least a high school diploma and be 18 or older.

They should be able to work flexible shift and demonstrate fluency in English.

The state is using federal COVID relief fund to contract with Roberts Hawaii through the end of the year to oversee the Safe Travels program. For more information or to apply, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.