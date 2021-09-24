Tributes
Positive COVID tests on ‘The View’ throw Kamala Harris interview into chaos

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared three times on the ABC talk show — all remotely due to...
Vice President Kamala Harris appeared three times on the ABC talk show — all remotely due to COVID —during the 2020 presidential campaign.
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:05 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A live interview with Vice President Kamala Harris on “The View” was put on hold when two cast members tested positive for COVID-19.

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were suddenly asked to leave the set on live TV, leaving Joy Behar and Sara Haines to field questions from the audience while producers scrambled to make other arrangements.

Show producers were able to set up the interview with the vice president from another room. It started with nine minutes left in the hour-long show.

Harris appeared three times on the ABC talk show - all remotely due to COVID - during the 2020 presidential campaign.

Friday was her sixth overall appearance on “The View” since it started 25 years ago.

