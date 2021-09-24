Tributes
Open House: Rare corner home in Ewa Beach and a spacious 3BD, 2-bath condo in Honolulu

By HNN Staff
Updated: 41 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

First up, welcome home to Lombard Way in Ewa Beach! Conveniently located within minutes of the Ewa Town Center and Queen’s West, this rarely available corner home features a 2-car enclosed garage plus outside parking for up to 4 cars! You’ll enjoy coming home to this lovely, renovated 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home featuring stainless steel appliances, updated baths, laminate and ceramic tile flooring and air conditioning. Save on your electricity bill with PV solar as well. This one won’t last long, so schedule your private showing today!

Next up, this private and spacious 3-bed, 2 bath condo with almost 11 hundred square feet is a must see! The Living room and master bedroom feature floor-to-ceiling tinted windows, central AC and a washer/dryer in the unit. Amenities include tennis court, swimming pool with jacuzzi, and BBQ area. It is conveniently located on a bus line and walking distance to stores, church, schools, hospitals, and restaurants. Includes one secured assigned parking, is pet-friendly and has fire sprinklers throughout! Hurry and book your private showing now!

So, if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or are interested in refinancing your current one, get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.

