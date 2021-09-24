Kauai’s mayor seeks to replace tier system with modified rules to keep up with delta

LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai is looking to move away from its tier system.

Mayor Derek Kawakami said Thursday he’s having to modify the county’s rules to keep up with the delta variant.

“When we last updated our tier system, and created Tiers 5 and 6, we anticipated dropping all restrictions once the state hit a fully vaccinated rate of 70%. However, as have seen the effects of the delta variant, and as we approach that 70% benchmark, we know that continued safety measures will be necessary to contain the spread of disease on our island,” Kawakami said.

Any changes to Kauai’s current rules would need Gov. David Ige’s approval.

Kauai reported 23 cases Thursday. At last check, 65% of the population was fully vaccinated.

This comes after Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said Oahu was doing away with its tier system. Any changes in restrictions would be based on advice from health experts and not case counts or the positivity rate.

