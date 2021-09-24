Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Kauai’s mayor seeks to replace tier system with modified rules to keep up with delta

Lihue
Lihue(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:59 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai is looking to move away from its tier system.

Mayor Derek Kawakami said Thursday he’s having to modify the county’s rules to keep up with the delta variant.

“When we last updated our tier system, and created Tiers 5 and 6, we anticipated dropping all restrictions once the state hit a fully vaccinated rate of 70%. However, as have seen the effects of the delta variant, and as we approach that 70% benchmark, we know that continued safety measures will be necessary to contain the spread of disease on our island,” Kawakami said.

Any changes to Kauai’s current rules would need Gov. David Ige’s approval.

Kauai reported 23 cases Thursday. At last check, 65% of the population was fully vaccinated.

This comes after Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said Oahu was doing away with its tier system. Any changes in restrictions would be based on advice from health experts and not case counts or the positivity rate.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A passenger was arrested after allegedly punching a Hawaiian Air flight onboard a flight to Hilo.
Passenger arrested after allegedly punching Hawaiian Air flight attendant in ‘reprehensible’ attack
Gerald “Jerry” Waialae
Family outraged after prosecutors drop case in fatal road rage stabbing
Lab testing / file image
445 new COVID cases reported statewide; 12 additional fatalities
There is now a bench warrant issued for the arrest of Chloe Mrozak, 24.
Despite promise to a judge, woman accused of putting ‘Maderna’ on vax card misses court date
The state launched a program that distributes test kits to some Oahu residents.
After overwhelming demand, website to order free at-home COVID tests on Oahu to reopen

Latest News

A man is seen sleeping outside the Waikiki police station.
Residents seek to shed light on homelessness in Waikiki amid calls for ‘major’ push to solve issue
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise 5 a.m. Newscast (Sept. 24, 2021)
File photo
Guam appeals ruling striking down abortion restriction
Friday forecast
Forecast: Rising surf and breezy winds heading in for the weekend