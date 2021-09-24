Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hurricane Sam forms in Atlantic, expected to reach Category 4

Hurricane Sam is one to watch in the Atlantic.
Hurricane Sam is one to watch in the Atlantic.(Source: NHC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:04 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Hurricane Sam has formed out in the Atlantic Ocean about 1,500 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center said the hurricane is one to watch, expected to quickly strengthen into a Category 4 storm by Saturday.

Sam is currently moving at 15 mph as it heads west.

After about a day, forecasters said the storm is expected to slow and turn in a west-northwest direction as it faces a less favorable environment.

The forecast has its growth leveling off after a couple of days.

Because Hurricane Sam is so far out in the Atlantic, it’s uncertain if it will become a threat to the U.S. mainland.

No watches or warnings have yet been issued in connection with this hurricane.

Sam is the 18th named storm in a hurricane season that’s been quite active.

The National Hurricane Center said six named storms formed in the Atlantic basin in August, with three of them becoming hurricanes, and two becoming major hurricanes.

Ida was a Category 4 hurricane when it made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, on Aug. 29. Its deadly impact was felt from Louisiana all the way to the East Coast.

The death toll from Ida reached 26 in Louisiana, WVUE reported. About 50 people died in the northeast from flooding associated with Ida, the Associated Press reported.

Hurricane Sam is expected to become a major hurricane.
Hurricane Sam is expected to become a major hurricane.(Source: NHC)

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A passenger was arrested after allegedly punching a Hawaiian Air flight onboard a flight to Hilo.
Passenger arrested after allegedly punching Hawaiian Air flight attendant in ‘reprehensible’ attack
Gerald “Jerry” Waialae
Family outraged after prosecutors drop case in fatal road rage stabbing
There is now a bench warrant issued for the arrest of Chloe Mrozak, 24.
Despite promise to a judge, woman accused of putting ‘Maderna’ on vax card misses court date
Al Harrington
Al Harrington, known for his roles in the original ‘Hawaii Five-0′ and its reboot, dies at 85
File photo of COVID-19 testing
Hawaii sees 12 additional COVID deaths, 330 new infections

Latest News

The unprecedented partisan review — focused on the vote count in Arizona’s largest county,...
Arizona Republicans to show 2020 recount results
Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., joins progressive lawmakers to advocate for reimposing a...
More rental aid is reaching tenants to stave off eviction
A man is seen sleeping outside the Waikiki police station.
Residents seek to shed light on homelessness in Waikiki amid calls for ‘major’ push to solve issue
Nareit Hawaii gifted $40,000 to support Hawaii Literacy's effort to reach underserved Oahu...
Group donates $40,000 to improve literacy among underserved Oahu families