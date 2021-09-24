Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports 403 new COVID cases and 9 additional deaths

(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:04 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Friday reported 403 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the statewide total number of cases since the pandemic began to 77,369.

The state also reported nine new deaths. The death toll now stands at 747.

This month alone, the state has seen 158 COVID deaths.

Of the new infections reported Friday:

  • 248 were on Oahu
  • 68 on Hawaii Island
  • 45 on Maui
  • 27 on Kauai
  • 3 on Molokai

There were also 12 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Over the last 14 days, there have been 6,777 cases reported.

Some 67.2% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 75.6% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A passenger was arrested after allegedly punching a Hawaiian Air flight onboard a flight to Hilo.
Passenger arrested after allegedly punching Hawaiian Air flight attendant in ‘reprehensible’ attack
Gerald “Jerry” Waialae
Family outraged after prosecutors drop case in fatal road rage stabbing
Lab testing / file image
445 new COVID cases reported statewide; 12 additional fatalities
There is now a bench warrant issued for the arrest of Chloe Mrozak, 24.
Despite promise to a judge, woman accused of putting ‘Maderna’ on vax card misses court date
The state launched a program that distributes test kits to some Oahu residents.
After overwhelming demand, website to order free at-home COVID tests on Oahu to reopen

Latest News

Lihue
Kauai’s mayor seeks to replace tier system with modified rules to keep up with delta
File photo
Guam appeals ruling striking down abortion restriction
With city vaccine exemptions pending approval, councilwoman proposes alternatives to firing
Jared Nagura and his family.
A Maui small business owner uses the pandemic to pivot — and pay it forward