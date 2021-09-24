Hawaii reports 403 new COVID cases and 9 additional deaths
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:04 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Friday reported 403 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the statewide total number of cases since the pandemic began to 77,369.
The state also reported nine new deaths. The death toll now stands at 747.
This month alone, the state has seen 158 COVID deaths.
Of the new infections reported Friday:
- 248 were on Oahu
- 68 on Hawaii Island
- 45 on Maui
- 27 on Kauai
- 3 on Molokai
There were also 12 residents diagnosed out-of-state.
Over the last 14 days, there have been 6,777 cases reported.
Some 67.2% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 75.6% have received at least one dose.
This story will be updated.
