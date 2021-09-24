Tributes
Group donates $40K in effort to improve literacy among underserved Oahu families

Nareit Hawaii gifted $40,000 to support Hawaii Literacy's effort to reach underserved Oahu families.(Nareit Hawaii)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:16 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of Oahu families will now have greater access to educational programs thanks to a community grant.

Nareit Hawaii gifted $40,000 to support Hawaii Literacy’s effort to reach out to underserved Oahu families.

The money will go toward providing 150 Kalihi and Waipahu families with digital tablets and internet access to improve comprehension and reading skills.

“Literacy impacts every aspect of someone’s life. So to be able to have ways for families to connect and be equipped with digital skills as well to connect to resources, support families, help support their children’s education, we’re really excited about this project,” said Jill Takasaki Canfield, executive director of Hawaii Literacy.

“It was a great way to impact a lot of people with simple devices we all take for granted in our every day living,” said Gladys Marrone, executive director of Nareit Hawaii. “Every day without access they fall further and further behind, so this was a great opportunity and privilege to do that.”

The devices will be loaned out to families in Waipahu, Mayor Wright Homes and the Towers at Kuhio Park for one year.

