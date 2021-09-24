Tributes
Forecast: Rising surf and breezy winds heading in for the weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:25 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A trade wind pattern will bring passing clouds and showers to mainly windward and mountain areas through the weekend and into next week, thanks to persistent ridging to our north. A weak surface trough passing westward to the south of the islands will boost rainfall across windward Big Island late Saturday and Sunday.

A new north west swell will build late today. Surf should remain below surf advisory levels with a slow diminishment of this swell from late Saturday into Sunday. The next relatively small west or northwest swell will come from potential Typhoon Mindulle next weekend. South facing shore surf will remain somewhat elevated the next couple of days before trending down next week. Short period wind waves will support mainly small, choppy surf along east facing shores.

Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins